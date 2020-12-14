Carbon fee is best way to save climate -- Bruce Beck

As reported in the Dec. 4 Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved a 200-megawatt solar farm in the town of Paris in Kenosha County that could include the state’s first utility-scale battery. The project is the fifth solar plant approved by the PSC.

Clean electricity is the path I hope we follow. As its costs decline, it is an increasingly viable alternative to the combustion of fuels in our shared atmosphere. Combustion is a messy process producing pollution damaging to the health of living creatures. Combustion is also an inefficient process. Two-thirds of the energy released by combustion is lost as excess heat. Electricity is typically applied more efficiently.

But the expansion of clean electricity will not necessarily bring carbon emissions in other sectors of the economy to zero by the year 2050 as recommended by leading climate scientists. For example, government has provided massive subsidies to combustion industries for decades.