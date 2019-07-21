Thank you to the State Journal for the report "Deadly heat waves on the rise." More deadly heat waves are just one example of the hidden health and economic costs of burning fossil fuels.
Over 3,500 economists have endorsed a carbon pollution fee with revenues returned equitably to households as the most effective first step to reduce planet-warming emissions. Thankfully a bipartisan bill with 57 co-sponsors would do just that. It's called H.R. 763: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It’s expected to reduce carbon pollution 90% by 2050 while also adding 2.1 million new jobs and saving nearly 300,000 lives by reducing particulate pollution Americans breath.
Earlier this month the U.S. Conference of Mayors lent its support for pricing carbon pollution, and several Wisconsin municipalities have passed resolutions favoring carbon pricing generally or the Energy Innovation Act specifically.
But our legislators need to hear from even more constituents to advance this bill to law. Find your legislators' phone numbers and give them a call. Ask them to support this bill so we don’t face a future of even more deadly heat waves.
Dan Herscher, Birchwood