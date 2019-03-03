I don't know why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in not bringing the Green New Deal to a vote in the House of Representatives. But I agree with her that it is urgent to pass legislation that addresses climate change.
Fortunately, such legislation has already been introduced into the House. It is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Multiple studies of this and similar strategies show that a strong fee on carbon pollution, returned to taxpayers to mitigate increased energy costs, would accomplish many of the Green New Deal's goals without new regulations or government programs and with benefits for jobs, public health, the environment and the economy.
Combined with improved technologies for removing and sequestering excess atmospheric carbon dioxide, it would meet emissions-reduction targets and prevent the worst consequences of climate change.
The Green New Deal is a lofty wish list without a strategy to bring the wishes to fruition. The carbon fee and dividend is a strategy already thoroughly modeled and analyzed, ready to go in pursuit of a Green New Deal.
Carol Steinhart, Madison