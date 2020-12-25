Carbon fee aids electric car use -- Michael Pinkert

Carbon fee aids electric car use

The Dec. 17 editorial from Bloomberg News, “How Biden can get the US to love electric cars“ is right. A carbon tax would be the easiest way to get people to adopt electric vehicles, especially when paired with a robust charging infrastructure.

A carbon tax is the most efficient way to get people to pay attention to the price of fuel and the currently externalized costs of fossil fuels. A robust charging infrastructure would negate most forms of range anxiety. If every gas station had a fast charger, who would be worried with the 300-mile range most electric cars have now?

In particular, we should support a carbon tax that also returns money to the people with a monthly check — the carbon fee and dividend model. Such a model leaves the vast majority of low income households better off with no change, and will reward those people who do make the switch by giving them less expensive fuel costs.

I think President-elect Joe Biden should strongly support the carbon fee and dividend model along with a robust infrastructure bill, pairing the best of both worlds.