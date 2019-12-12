Car thieves aren't welcomed here -- Kathy Newport

Like so many others, I am sick and tired of reading weekly news of young teens stealing cars in our communities with no follow-up on their punishment.

Anyone who decides to steal a car to have to pay the deductible when they crash. And they should go in the prison system -- not out. I'm sick and tired of moron young people in our town who steal and crash our cars.

I want these young people to know that we don't want them among us. Go prey on others.

Where are the parents by the way? Please do not stay in Madison if you come here to steal our cars and sell drugs and do bad things.

Kathy Newport, Madison

