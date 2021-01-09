Capitol riot should be a wake-up call -- Marina Haan

President Donald Trump and his enablers have incited domestic violence with the goal of overturning our democratic process. Just as Adolf Hitler and his enablers spread lies about the Jews, starting with blaming them for losing World War I and causing Germany’s economic distress, and just as Hitler and his enablers created armed militia and cowed the courts, President Trump and his enablers have created 70 million people in this country who would follow his direction, regardless of the truth and regardless of the Constitution.
Just think if the German people were able to turn aside Hitler and his supporters after Kristallnacht revealed the truth about their aims and their anti-democratic means? Just imagine if they understood that inflammatory rhetoric and lies and the threat of an armed militia were on their way to ruining Germany and causing a needless war.
My family and I got out of Germany just after World War II, and for years we had to answer the question: “How could you Germans let this happen?”
Well, last week we saw how millions of people who support a demagogue and believe his lies can make this happen. Will Trump’s supporters reflect on the direction he has taken them and what the end result is? This is our opportunity for national self-reflection. This is our opportunity to stop before this country that I love is destroyed.
Marina Haan, Madison