Capitol occupations aren't comparable -- Janice Detrie

GOP pundit Mark Thiessen’s column on Sunday, "Democrats used to be for occupying capitol buildings," was disingenuous in comparing the pro-Trump rioters and the pro-union demonstrators at our state Capitol in 2011.
The "left wing mob" that occupied the state Capitol consisted of mostly teachers, nurses and public employees carrying handmade signs, while the right-wing militia members and white supremacists who carried Molotov cocktails, zip ties, pipe bombs and other weapons.
I marched with my teacher colleagues. We chanted “kill the bill” while the insurrectionists shouted “hang Mike Pence.” For former Gov. Scott Walker to declare he’s having PTSD is laughable. He was never in the kind of danger the legislators faced during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The only similarity is neither "occupation" achieved its objective.
Janice Detrie, Watertown