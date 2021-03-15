Capitol comments were clearly racist -- Lila Hemlin

After reading all the bogus statements and conspiracy theories that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been spreading, I must take exception.
His recent statement was so racist. He said he was not afraid during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 because the mostly white insurrectionists were great patriots "who love this country." He stated it would have been a different story if the participants had been Black Lives Matter protesters.
Over 300 of these "patriots" were arrested, a policeman lost his life and over 150 police officers were injured by the "patriots" of whom he was not afraid. I am sad that this man represents Wisconsin in the Senate.
Now Johnson says that people are out to get him -- "antifa" -- which is not even an organized group. We must hope that one statement he has made is true -- that he will not seek another term. Should he change his mind and run, I for one will work hard to make sure he is not reelected.
Lila Hemlin, Madison