Capitol assault shouldn't shock us -- Lyman Lyons
The President Donald Trump-led insurrection at the U.S. Capitol should not be a shock. It simply unmasked what Republicans have been creating since the Reagan presidency -- a steadily growing core of populist voters who believe that government is the enemy.

This movement accelerated after the 2008 presidential election when Barack Obama, a mixed-race man with an African Muslim name, was elected president. A large percentage of white people went crazy.

Trump is not a cause of the chaos in the United States. He is the unvarnished messenger reporting that our 18th century Enlightenment values are on their death bed, fighting against a seductive alternative reality and the longing for an authoritarian ruler.

And a Joe Biden presidency will not change that.

Lyman Lyons, Madison

