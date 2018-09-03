From grade school on, we are taught that socialism and communism are systems where government takes from those who work and earn and gives to those who don't. We are taught that these systems penalize individual achievement and free enterprise.
Practiced as doctrines both socialism and communism have historically proven to have just those stifling effects.
Capitalism, has shown it's power to stimulate and reward individual initiative, by allowing the accumulation of enough wealth to support ambitious technological progress that has benefited all.
But healthy capitalism can devolve into a doctrine of unchecked freedom, where power begets power to eliminate checks on itself. Embraced as a doctrine, capitalism values taking the most and giving the least in return.
Any culture where limited space and resources need to be shared, has to combine moderate degrees of each of these "isms" to survive and maximize human potential for growth and happiness.
To achieve this we must demand our elected officials move toward a goal of balancing the rights of a few with those of the many. This will ensure that once again we have a "government of the people, by the people and for the people."
Paul Nonn, Deerfield