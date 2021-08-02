Capitalism is essential for political freedom -- Mark Dunavan

A disturbing number of people, particularly those who are young, appear to want to obliterate our economic system of capitalism due to erroneously perceived past excesses and so-called social injustices. These same individuals harbor fantasies that capitalism is standing in the way of an egalitarian utopia in which everybody eagerly subordinates their unique thoughts, aspirations and efforts for the collectivist benefit of all.
Karl Marx has been dead and rotting for 138 years, but his ideas and principles are certainly enjoying a resurgence. This would especially be the case among faculty members at various institutions of higher education. People ignore history and past social and economic experiments at their own risk.
Look no further than the previous century to see how Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong "transformed" their respective nations. Between manmade famines and political executions, they cumulatively exterminated tens of million of their countrymen. And check out the current status of North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela -- police states that have embraced the Marxist doctrine. As evidenced by China, it is possible to have economic arrangements that are fundamentally capitalist and political arrangements that are not free.
But capitalism is an absolute prerequisite condition for political freedom. Lastly of note, American capitalism has created a standard of living for the vast majority of citizens unparalleled in any other society, past or present.