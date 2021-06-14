Capitalism is an immoral game -- Tim Melin

We play the game. In the United States, that game is unrestrained capitalism.
We play the game and work hard for most of our lives. We don't retire when we want to because we don't have a strong medical insurance safety net.
We tell ourselves we deserve what we earn because we work hard. But people in Haiti also work hard. But their skin is black, and their resources have been stolen.
We burn fossil fuels like we breathe air, even though we know it is killing our planet. We elect corrupt lawmakers who promise things that hurt most of the population. We continue to build nuclear weapons and put military weapons on our own streets because it helps the stock market. We create a system where relatively few people own most things while poor people sleep outside. We play the game.
The problem is that we are so mesmerized by the game that we don't see how cruel and vicious it is. The game is immoral. And yet we continue to play the game. We need to stop playing.
Tim Melin, Verona