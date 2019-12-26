Cannabis is safe and should be legal -- Noah Karpelenia

It is time our government legalized cannabis on a federal level.
Thousands of Americans are locked up every year for simple possession charges. Not only is this clogging our criminal justice system with non-violent offenders, but when compared to other completely legal substances found in our society, cannabis should be the least concern.
Alcohol will kill 90,000 Americans this year and tobacco will cause the death of 500,000 Americans this year. As we all know, these are both legally sold and made in our society. Marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 narcotic like cocaine and heroin. Those drugs will kill 90,000 Americans this year. Cannabis, on the other hand, is much safer. Any direct-use deaths that can even be associated with cannabis are because of the reckless production of black-market products, which could be eliminated or drastically reduced with legalization.
Cannabis also provides a plethora of medical benefits that could be further studied. But because of its classification, it is barred from such studies. It is time our society and our leaders to educate themselves and act.
Noah Karpelenia, Madison