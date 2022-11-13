Candidates were problem, not ads -- Jim Amrhein

According to Friday's State Journal article "Spending, messaging won votes," the conclusion from both parties as to why their respective candidate lost the recent statewide election was: They didn't spend enough.

The races for Senate and the governor's office were some of the most expensive in the nation. Weary Wisconsinites endured months and months of ads across all forms of media, day in and day out. No, the reason Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels lost their respective races was because their parties chose vulnerable candidates.

The Republicans at least had a choice in their gubernatorial primary, whereas the other main Democratic challengers all dropped out of the Senate primary against Barnes. Barnes could be portrayed as soft on crime because of his earlier comments about police funding. And Michels was vulnerable because of his affiliation with a certain former president that many have grown tired of.

We definitely heard yours ads -- how could we not -- and our message is this: Put forth a more appealing candidate and maybe you won't have to spend as much money trying to convince us to elect them.

Jim Amrhein, McFarland