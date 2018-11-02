It is very telling when a candidate avoids a question from a legitimate organization. For too long Republican candidates for office have refused to answer legitimate questions from the League of Women Voters.
I have read their questionnaire for decades, and their questions are legitimate and pertinent to current issues. There is no reason for any candidate who wants to represent his or her constituents to not answer the group's questions. For many years, most Republican candidates have chosen not to answer these very important questions. (One exception this cycle is the Republican candidate for secretary of state).
Please do not let these candidates get away with this. Make them state their positions.
Steve Wessel, Madison