Candidates must support fair maps -- Debra Byars

Has political gerrymandering taken away your voice in our democracy? Studies by prominent political scientists at Harvard and Stanford Universities have show Wisconsin to be one of the most politically gerrymandered states in the United States. When the lines were drawn in 2011, political demographic data was used to draw the line so that Republican candidates were guaranteed to win a majority in the state Legislature.
The lines will be redrawn in 2021. Gerrymandering will happen again -- and will continue until 2031 -- unless the process used to draw the lines is open to public scrutiny and prohibits the use of political demographic data. Gerrymandering is wrong, regardless of the political party in power. It takes away your voice in our democracy.
Candidates for political office in Wisconsin this November should be asked to clearly state whether they support drawing fair maps or whether they will stand idly by while the maps are gerrymandered again. Ask the candidates in your area to sign the "Fair Maps Pledge" on the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition website.
Please lend your support and vote only for candidates who sign the "Fair Maps Pledge."
Debra Byars, Poynette
