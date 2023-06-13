As an independent voter, I have been watching closely the coverage of the slate of Republican candidates running for president to see if any are worthy of the job. I am discouraged to see that most are still hedging on their condemnation of Donald Trump's behavior and rhetoric, considering his long list of indictments and past behavior which should disqualify him from ever holding any political office again.

These current Republican candidates have mostly failed the test of character and courage needed by a presidential candidate by not clearly denouncing Trump. I don't care if you face losing the votes of Trump's cult members in the Republican Party. If you can't see Trump for who he is and publicly acknowledge his very public crimes and destructive effect on the country and democracy, it proves you don't belong in the office of the president of the United States. This silence shows a lack the courage and fortitude in making the hard decisions needed for that office.

My hope is that more Republican Party candidates see the error of their ways, or I will (once again) not be voting for any Republicans any time soon.

Sanee Bonnell, Oregon