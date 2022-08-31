Candidates must debate each other -- Barbara Lottmann

We now know who will be the candidates for the elected offices in the upcoming November election.

I have a question for the incumbents and the candidates. Will we have the privilege of seeing you participate in a question and answer forum or a debate before the November election? I’m tired of the same old campaign slogans and rhetoric. I’m frustrated with the lack of response from our elected officials. I want to hear real answers to real questions.

Our government officials are elected by the citizens of Wisconsin to work for the citizens of Wisconsin. If the job is important to them, they will find time to fit a forum or debate into their busy schedules. I encourage you to contact your elected officials and candidates and encourage them to participate in a forum or debate before the November election.

On the November ballot, Gov. Tony Evers faces challenger Tim Michels. In the race for lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez faces Roger Roth. Attorney General Josh Kaul faces Eric Toney. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, faces Mandela Barnes. U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, faces Mike Van Someren. And state Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, is being challenged by Maureen McCarville.

Barbara Lottmann, Watertown