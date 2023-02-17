Much has been made of the supposed political leanings of candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the upcoming election, with primaries set for Tuesday. While many factors may be considered when deciding on which candidate is best prepared, I look closely at each person’s educational credentials, which sheds light on their ability not only to compete academically but to think clearly and independently.
According to U.S. News rankings, the UW-Madison Law School is ranked No. 43 in the nation. That’s candidate Everett Mitchell’s alma mater. Farther down the list is Marquette University Law School, ranked No. 105 -- that’s where Janet Protasiewicz graduated. Both Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow list Regent University as their law school. It ranks considerably lower, at No. 142 nationally.
People are also reading…
Voters considering a candidate’s ability to judge the law clearly and without bias may want to consider these important differences in candidates’ professional preparation.
Paul Baker, Madison