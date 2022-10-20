Candidates aren't Wisconsin's best -- Craig Peterman

Is this really the best Wisconsin has to offer, Mandela Barnes or U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson?

During the debates, Barnes was clearly a smooth talker, but appeared to have minimal understanding of the national issues a U.S. senator should know. Johnson, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to articulate a cohesive stance for 12 years. It was all on display.

For example, Johnson kept bumbling over President Joe Biden’s deficit as the driver of all his views and all our country’s woes, which makes no sense on its own. Yet it was former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, passed with Johnson’s vote, that went overwhelmingly to corporations and the uber-wealthy. Those tax cuts set us on the path of massive deficits even before COVID and Biden. Barnes demonstrated no knowledge of this, failing to call out Johnson’s hypocrisy on his most dominant talking point.

Johnson has been an embarrassment for our state for his entire tenure, culminating in his spineless efforts to appease Trump and his base while sacrificing the truth, civil and health rights, and democracy.

Old white men (of which I am one -- not that old, though) have created the mess we’re in. It’s time to give someone else a chance.

Craig Peterman, Middleton