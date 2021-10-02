Cancelling March violates UW values -- Margaret Marriott

Frederic March's name has been removed from the UW-Madison Play Circle, focusing on his membership in a university group called the Ku Klux Klan, unrelated to the KKK of cross burners and white supremacists.
Now, despite massive evidence that March spent a lifetime acting and writing on behalf of civil rights causes, Chancellor Rebecca Blank refuses to revoke her decision to remove his name.
Blank's willingness to emphasize March's early association and deny the validity of his later life reminds me of Wisconsin red-baiter Joe McCarthy, who destroyed peoples' lives and careers on the basis of early, and often brief, membership in the Communist Party.
"Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.” Is this a core value of the university or isn't it?
Blank has validated "scholarship" unworthy of the name, cancelled sifting and winnowing, and blatantly rejected the truth.
These actions are a travesty to everything UW stands for. Is this the leadership we endorse for the 21st century?
Margaret Marriott, Madison