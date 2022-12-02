 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cancelled surgery means more pain -- Sherie Sasso

I am one of likely dozens of SSM Health Dean patients whose joint replacement surgery has been cancelled. My surgery was scheduled in August or September for Jan. 11, 2023.

I had read that several of SSM Health's orthopedic surgeons were leaving to form their own practice. But I certainly expected that scheduled surgeries would be performed as scheduled. I’m sure tensions are on both sides of the dispute, but I firmly believe those tensions should have been set aside in favor of serving their patients.

I’d really like to know why the patients have to suffer in this situation. Now I have to consult with a different surgeon and then have the surgery rescheduled. In the meantime, I’m hobbling along with a very painful knee and no relief in sight. I had been looking forward to an end to the pain and disability on Jan. 11.

Interestingly, I recently received a letter from SSM extolling its continued affiliation with Dean Health Plan, and the collaboration between physicians, clinics and health insurance to create a health care experience that focuses on me, the patient.

I don’t believe it.

Sherie Sasso, Madison 

