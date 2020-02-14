Cancel 'Jump Around' if chant continues -- Bill Lee

With the support of athletic director Barry Alverez and UW Marching Band director Corey Pompey, we could put an end to the UW-Madison student section's obnoxious chant of "eat ----, ---- you."
This chant should not be allowed in this family friendly setting. Building on the current "quid pro quo" (this for that) popularity, we could develop a strategy to eliminate this rude chant. Everyone agrees the "Jump Around" tradition at the end of the third quarter is one of the most popular events of every Badgers football game. Alvarez could issue a "this for that" policy: "Jump Around" will only take place at games when this vulgar chant has been silenced.
To help transition to the new fan-friendly event, Pompey could have his terrific band prepared to play something similar to "Roll out the Barrel" if the student section starts its rude chant. The non-student fans could then sing along to drown out the student section. If the student section starts its chant after "Jump Around" has been played at the end of the third quarter, then the next home game will not have "Jump Around."
The decision would totally be in the hands of the students. If I were a student, I know how I would choose to conduct myself to have the most enjoyable time watching the Badgers win while keeping the "Jump Around" tradition rocking.
Bill Lee, Fitchburg