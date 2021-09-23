Cancel culture is driving flap over high school's name -- Samuel Smith

The Madison School District is considering changing the name of James Madison Memorial High School because out nation's fourth president was a slaveholder, as were most of the Founders.
A former Memorial student wrote in support of this move that, because Madison had "embarked in such acts of racism," he should "have no influence in today's culture."
Really? Madison was one of the authors of the Federalist Papers. Madison is known as the "father of the Constitution" and helped write the Bill of Rights.
Yet the former Memorial students contend he should "have no influence in today's culture"? This is a prime example of foolish, ahistorical cancel culture at work.
Samuel Smith, Madison