Canadian fishing trip leads to epiphany about COVID masks -- Al Rickey

I just took advantage of Canada opening its border to U.S. citizens. I crossed the border at International Falls to fish in northern Ontario.
This involved completing an electronic entry form demanding COVID-19 vaccination dates, the type of vaccine, a COVID test before entry, and my exact time of the border crossing.
When greeted by the Canadian border agent, I was additionally handed a self-administered COVID test kit to be completed within 24 hours and sent off to a testing facility. When informed that I intended to go fishing, the agent inquired if I had any live bait. Responding that I did have worms, he ordered me to proceed through the gate and pull over.
I was then approached by three border agents who asked if I was transporting live fishing bait. Responding that I had four dozen nightcrawlers, an agent wrote down the total on a seizure list. The agent stated the worms must be taken back and disposed of on U.S. soil, explaining that U.S. worms have been banned since 2020 because of the pandemic.
Per their orders, I walked back the 200 yards to the U.S. border and disposed of the worms, humming "Smuggler's Blues" during the walk. Then I returned to my vehicle on the Canadian side to go fishing.
A week later, on the 13-hour return trip home, I was struck with an epiphany: I'll make a sincere effort to never complain about another mask mandate in Madison.