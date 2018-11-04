America is no longer the shining city on the hill. And if that is the new direction of our country, let's fully embrace it.
This migrant caravan is full of dreamers and doers. But because we don't need that anymore, let's help them along. Let's pull a Mexico and help them to the northern border. Canada is still welcoming and decent to foreign folks. And because we aren't anymore, let's pass the buck.
Of course, America has played a huge part in destabilizing the region in the first place, but that's water under the bridge I guess. Because we are not a nation of good Christians any longer, let these refugees go along to a country that still has compassion, empathy and decency. And hey, it would save us money.
Instead of sending troops, send buses. Bus them straight up to Canada's border, then the poor folk can get help, and we don't have to be decent humans. I mean how is the solution not a win-win-win?
We don't have to help fix the mess we helped create. Canada continues to be Canada and act like a mature and empathetic nation. And the migrants get the help they need.
Shelby Jovel, Madison