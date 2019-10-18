I just got back from a beautiful trip taking in the fall colors and dramatic scenery around Lake Superior. Equally impressive was the quality of the roads in Canada.
On an "A" to "F" grading scale, I would give about half the roads an "A," a quarter a "B," and another quarter of the roads a "C." And many of the sections that I graded as a "C" were being upgraded.
So you can imagine my disappointment when I got back home to find Dane County Highway B had been “patched,” bringing it all the way up from an "F" to a "D." In the process, the already crummy shoulders became virtually unusable to cyclists.
On the same day, I noticed that Highway A, east of Highway 14, was going downhill fast, and by next spring it will probably drop from a "D" to an "F."
If we want to be considered a first state or nation, we must have first-world infrastructure. Right now, we look more like a developing country, with crumbling infrastructure and a government bearing a strong resemblance to a banana republic.
John Hallinan, Stoughton