Can Wisconsin nice outlast Trump hate? -- Dennis Keeney

The Saturday morning after Christmas we were out on errands when we stopped by a busy drive-through coffee shop for some java on Madison's West Side. The line was long, but my wife waved a driver ahead of her when we met at a juncture in the drive-through lane. Then, as we left, after getting our order, we found that the driver ahead had paid for our coffee, a gracious gesture of Wisconsin nice. We left feeling good.

The feeling was tempered by the story in the Dec. 26 State Journal about misogynistic and anti-Semitic threats aimed at two of our Supreme Court justices. This follows a sad pattern fostered by President Donald Trump over the years. We know Justice Jill Karofsky from the days when she ran cross country and track at Middleton with our daughter, Susan. We have always been a champion of her work and views.

Has Wisconsin nice met its match in the current era of Trump hate? Let us hope this behavior will fade away and people regain their sanity in the coming years.

Dennis Keeney, Madison