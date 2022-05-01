Can the Madison City Council ever say 'no'? -- Jay Ford

Does the Madison City Council ever say "no"?

They should say "no" to new mixed-use developments when the developers aren't paying adequate taxes to support underlying infrastructure (roads, utilities and especially the schools through increased enrollment). They should say "no" to approving the mayor’s recycling fee without enacting a similar fee for businesses. In both cases, the burden of not saying "no" is passed directly on to the taxpayers.

They should say "no" to the mayor’s rapid transit plan because the impact on two major employers -- UW-Madison and UW Health -- was not considered, and the bus route options to campus will be minimized. In this case, not saying "no" could lead to more car traffic. That's exactly the opposite of what you would expect with a rapid transit system.

Unfortunately, the answer to my initial question is "no." The City Council never says "no."

Jay Ford, Madison