Regarding the story about WITI-TV (Ch. 6) requesting a day of email from Gov. Tony Evers, I do not find the governor's resistance to releasing the records alarming. What I do find alarming is that Gov. Evers has an extraordinary day if he writes one email a day.
What?
How can anyone working in the state's highest office communicate -- let alone survive -- not using email. For the past 20 years, email has been an incredibly efficient way to get more work done in a hour than what used to take a week.
Does this 68-year-old man still write postal letters or have his staff compose his communication? My gosh, I hope he did not bring a rotary phone to the office and have the IT department help him check voicemails in the process.
All kidding aside, his quote of "If I do one email a day, that's an extraordinary day" is what I find most extraordinary about the continuing story.
Chuck Friedrichs, Madison