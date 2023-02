The Jan. 28 article " Breeding the bad out of underappreciated beets " was informative. It was about UW-Madison professor Irwin Goldman's effort to breed a better tasting beet.

Irwin Goldman, along with research partner Nick Breitbach, created a less earthy plant named the Badger Flame Beet. They tasted thousands of beets to create it.

May I suggest that he and his team at UW now go after the repulsive taste of the rutabaga.