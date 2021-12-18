Cams can provide vital transparency -- Margaret Benbow

It's hard to imagine a better argument for police wearing body cameras than the 2015 Tony Robinson case in Madison.
If Officer Matt Kenney had been wearing a body camera, we would know if his account was true. Kenney claims Robinson violently attacked him as soon as they were face to face. In an instant, Kenney said he was fighting for his life, so he shot Robinson as a tragic necessity.
Or we would know if Robinson's grieving family and supporters are correct -- that Kenney panicked and could have protected himself with less fatal means, and that firing his weapon was a deadly mistake.
If Kenney had been wearing a body camera, we would know if his action was necessary or not. But he was not wearing a camera. Bitter accusations and disputes about this case will never end. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and many other officers have spoken in favor of body cameras as an aid to justice, and hopefully Madison police will soon have them.
There is no downside -- none -- to the transparency they would provide.
Margaret Benbow, Madison