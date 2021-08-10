Campus rock didn't do anything wrong -- Phil Speth

Poor Chamberlin Rock. All it ever did was reveal valuable information about the geological processes of our planet. It never complained, never asked for anything and just wanted to be left alone. Yet, it was accused of being a derogatory racist term by humans. A disgusting term used to describe many items a hundred years ago. Most young people have never heard it before.

Watch now: Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus “It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”

Chamberlin Rock was not erected by man as a monument or shrine to Confederate officers who fought for slavery. It doesn't know about people's struggle for freedom. It's just a rock. But now it's being punished for a crime it didn't commit. Committed to a sentence of relocation and abandonment, to be regarded as a trivia question. It's just a rock.

Man has always tried to blame something or someone else for his shortcomings -- but a rock? No one wins on this misguided venture but everyone loses.

There are more important problems we should be focusing on. It's just a rock.

Phil Speth, Oregon