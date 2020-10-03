Cameras improve police accountability -- Michael Ray

Instead of defunding police, why not make them more accountable.
All police should be required to wear body cameras, and they should be on at all times. Failure to have the camera on should result in suspension. If there are multiple failures, it should be grounds for firing.
Camera footage should be reviewed by an independent board for each officer at random times, so they are not able to adjust their behavior. Any inappropriate behavior should be addressed, and the officer should receive training on how to avoid the behavior, suspension or firing -- depending on the severity of the offense noted.
Let's face it: Some police officers are good, and some are bullies and short-tempered. The second type are bringing down the reputation of the rest of the department. Since tax dollars pay for the police force, the taxpayers should not feel threatened when interacting with them.
Michael Ray, Madison
