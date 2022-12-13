Cameras could use a referendum, too -- Al Rickey

The State Journal's Dec. 4 editorial, "Settle the jail question with April 4 vote," called for a spring referendum on the dispute over the size and scope of the Dane County Jail. The editorial stated, "If voters don’t want a modern jail, then officials can shift to a scaled-back version with fewer benefits and less intervention."

The April 2023 election also is an opportunity for another controversial political dispute among Madison City Council members to be resolved by referendum. Council members claim to represent the public. But the vitriol against public safety is still pervasive and unlikely to speak to what most Madison constituents see as necessary.

Watching the mayor and City Council deal with body-worn cameras for the entire Madison Police Department is like a root canal procedure gone awry. It is time to dare the City Council to put the question on a binding referendum this spring. And to echo the editorial, if the Madison voters don't want the accountability for police and citizens that the cameras afford, then so be it.

Al Rickey, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection