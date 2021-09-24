Cameras can deter red light runners -- Mary Power

Congratulations to the Wisconsin State Journal for printing numerous letters to the editor about careless driving in and around Madison. They include complaints of reckless driving and excessive speeding -- serious complaints indeed.
I'll add to that list: running red lights.
I can't drive anywhere these days without observing someone running a red light. It doesn't get any more dangerous than that. Other cities have installed cameras to capture images of that careless act. They have issue tickets to the offender, with $100 being a common fee.
Do cameras cost money to install? Of course. Will everyone who is caught on camera pay the fine? Likely not. But lives are literally at risk here. Let's invest in saving lives by installing cameras at key intersections.
Mary Power, Fitchburg