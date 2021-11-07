Cameras are best for shooting cranes -- Dick and Debbie Trexel

What will a hunter do with a dead crane? Take it home to his starving family to eat? Mount its head on a plaque labeled “International Symbol of Peace”? Claim he's preserving farmers' crops? (How many farmers have filed crane complaints to the state Department of Natural Resources?)
A crane is a large unarmed bird that offers a slow-moving target silhouetted in the sky. Robins and bluebirds are smaller and more erratic in flight. They would be more sporting to hunt. Are they next?.
Hunting's allure is all in the “sport” -- the thrill of the kill of a once-living moving target. Some 200,000 doves were killed in Wisconsin the first year of legal hunting. We don't see many of them around anymore. Cranes were almost hunted to extinction in Wisconsin in the 1940s. It's taken 80 years of concerted effort to bring them back.
A dead crane is no longer inspiring in flight. A dead crane can't do a spring mating dance in the marsh.
We suggest hunting with binoculars and your ears and shooting with cameras. It has provided us with something fun and safe to do all year despite the pandemic. And the subjects continue on with their lives as best they can.
Dick and Debbie Trexel, Fitchburg