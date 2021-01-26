Calm reporting on fraud got to truth -- Dan Walker

I'm writing to commend and thank the Wisconsin State Journal for the calm reporting about accusations of voter fraud by Chris Rickert and Riley Vetterkind in Sunday's front-page article, "Scant proof to aid claims." Scant proof indeed.

Like computers, when you put garbage into the heads of people, you get garbage out. The sheer volume and tenor of Donald Trump's false accusations, with the support of his believers and favored news outlets, misinformed or not, were designed to create an alternate reality by attempting to bully the truth out of existence. Blaring and persistent accusations inevitably led to a barrage of headlines which in themselves can distort truth as well as deafen the ear and deaden the soul.

After four years of this din, it was nice to read journalism that reported facts and truth in a calm and dispassionate way. I could really use more calm and clarity from here on out. I hope it is not too much to ask.

Dan Walker, Madison