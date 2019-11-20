Friday's letter to the editor "Tree in rotunda violates Constitution" breathlessly intoned that a Christmas tree in the state Capitol violated "the Constitution's demand that we keep church and state separate" and that allowing it "betrays the Constitution.''
Those strongly worded observations are wrong. It's a common mistake, perhaps in part because of public education's notable disregard of elementary civics.
What you will find in the Constitution, in the First Amendment specifically, is the establishment clause and the free exercise clause. But the founding document never once mentions the "separation of church and state.'' That's an after-market add-on traced to a Thomas Jefferson letter from 1802.
The tree? As a devout agnostic and secular Madisonian, I say exercise your First Amendment "freedom of expression," which protects your choice to call it whatever you want, or even call it nothing at all.
Happy holidays.
Paul W. Schlecht, Madison