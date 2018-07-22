President Donald Trump’s behavior continues to reach lower levels of propriety.
He lambastes our traditional international friends, and he cuddles up to our traditional enemies. Add to this his well-reported demeaning of immigrants, women, and people of color. President Trump also continues to ridicule one of the bastions of a democratically ruled country -- the free press. In addition to this, he has a chronic inability to abide by the truth, and seemingly thinks that repeating a falsehood will make it true.
This behavior is not presidential. And too often this boorish conduct transfers to his followers and to many Republicans in Congress. The disrespect displayed in the 10-hour Congressional hearing with the FBI agent Peter Strzok is reflective of Trump's behavior. These bullying, improper tactics of intimidation were straight out of Trump’s playbook. Angered Democrats then were caught up in the general misbehavior.
This was not Congress’ finest hour.
The divisiveness in our country and the lack of respect for opposing views is centered in Trump himself. This abomination must be recognized and called out by every citizen who values the future of this country.
God bless America.
Mark Quinn, Madison