Call out those who don't get vaccine -- Bert Schaetz

We have to stop pandering to the crowd who is prolonging the pandemic and risking countless lives because they choose not to get vaccinated. Instead of pleading with them by using facts they can’t or won’t understand, and instead of justifying hesitancy for political or cultural reasons, it’s time to try a new tactic: Calling out the insanity of these idiotic beliefs.
If you think vaccines are magnetizing people, tracking you for some secret government agenda or sterilizing the masses without a shred of evidence, you are not a free-thinking maverick. You are quite stupid. If you think so-called “breakthrough cases” mean the vaccine doesn’t -- work when overwhelmingly it is the unvaccinated who are getting extremely sick and/or dying -- then you probably need a bandage for that head wound. If you think you are beating the system by waiting for long-term results of the vaccine while not caring about the long-term effects of actually contracting COVID, your logic fails.
Nothing else will work to get these clowns vaccinated, so we should at least call a spade a spade. Intelligent people must unite to finally put an end to this age of idiocy.
Bert Schaetz, Monona