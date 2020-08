Call for an end to gun violence -- Tom Heine

Many thanks to the Madison police officers who ran to the scene of chaos in Garner Park last week. Several people were shooting at each other in a party crowd of more than 300 people. Those in the crowd were terrorized as were those of us in the surrounding neighborhood.

I'm impressed with how rapidly the officers brought this chaos under control. They took control of the scene, brought in ambulances and helped victims, including many children, get the help they needed.

I am extremely disappointed with members of the City Council and our mayor who have been largely silent following this incident.

Holding people accountable is not racist. It's how we live together in community. Supporting the rule of law, protecting all neighborhoods and generally keeping the peace are the job of the mayor and the City Council. I suggest we hire a consultant to look at best practices for inept politicians who seem to only be concerned about special interest groups, not the entire community.

We saw more than 60 bullets shot into our neighborhood. Bullets are flying all over town. Who is calling for an end to the violence? I am.

Tom Heine, Madison