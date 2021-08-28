Call COVID-19 a disease, not a virus -- Theodore Finkelston

COVID-19 is a disease. It is a disease caused by a virus.
That said, I believe a basic mistake was made by the authorities when the outbreak began by calling it a virus. This virus carries the disease that can result in death. Over 600,000 of our fellow Americans are dead because of this disease.
Some of our friends and neighbors either don’t understand or dismiss this danger because they believe it’s “just a virus.” “It’s just a cold.” No, it is a deadly disease.
The authorities, both medical and political, plus the media must call COVID-19 what it really is -- a disease that can take your life.
I believe that if we do this, the response to vaccinations will be more positive. Please get your vaccinations. Don’t let this disease kill you.
Theodore Finkelston, Madison