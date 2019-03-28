The Madison School Board is never short on people who care passionately about public education. That’s certainly a good and necessary attribute, but it’s not sufficient to ensure we’re making meaningful strides towards greater success, especially for poor, minority and marginalized students.
We need School Board members who are not only passionate about public education, but who also are able to think innovatively and reinvent public education for the 21st century. We need School Board members who put kids first, who prioritize outcomes over process and who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo.
Kaleem Caire is such a candidate. Caire not only cares deeply about education, but has spent a significant part of his adult life working in the trenches to bring about positive change. He has the insight to continue building upon what is working, and the temerity to challenge what is not. He understands our educational challenges are multi-faceted, with solutions that require collaboration between schools, educators and families.
I have been privileged to work with Caire over the years and he is a man who works tirelessly with one goal in mind: ensuring all children receive a quality education, and doing whatever it takes to bring that to fruition.
I strongly urge you to vote for Caire for Seat 3 on the School Board on April 2.
Torrey Jaeckle, Madison