Cable news only fuels our divisions -- Andy Kosseff

I am disheartened that our country has failed to unite around two very significant threats -- the COVID epidemic and the war in Ukraine.
Instead of coming together to face these catastrophes, our leaders have decided to wage political warfare to try to ensure reelection. How many lives could have been saved if we had done better. CNN, Fox News and MSNBC have only fueled the flames of discord. When will we mature and function as a great nation.
In these crucial times we need to work together. Republicans and Democrats must use their energy and expertise to solve problems and make the world a better safer place.
Andy Kosseff, Madison