Over the last several decades, cable news has helped create a toxic environment. By and large, politics is no longer seen as a discussion of how we wish to be governed. More than ever, we think of it as sport.
Think about it. We are increasingly grading a politician's performance on whether or not they "win" or "lose" the news cycle. Sure, Fox News, which has become a de facto propaganda outlet, may be the most guilty of fostering this environment, but CNN shares a good deal of blame too.
Think of all the countless times you've seen CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer boil down the significance of an event to a question of whether or not it is "good or bad for the president?" The findings of the Mueller report may have been good for the president, but I ask his supporters, how does it affect you personally? How has this presidency personally benefited you the last two years? Probably about as much as a Packers win on an autumn Sunday.
People in both rural and urban communities are hurting, livelihoods are at stake. Judge politicians by their policy agendas and what they're doing for you. Put the remote down.
Cory Clifcorn, Waunakee