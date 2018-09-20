Usually I am mildly amused by Phil Hands' game-day cartoons with Bucky Badger overpowering the opposing mascot in football.
But last week's cartoon was inappropriate. It was an attack on a religious practice of many Brigham Young University students, and it had nothing to do with sports or the game. It showed Bucky tackling the BYU mascot after Cosmo the Cougar rings Bucky's doorbell as a missionary.
I felt saddened and embarrassed by the lack of sensitivity it showed, especially in this day and age where we demand respect for everyone.
Jacque Shimko, Fitchburg