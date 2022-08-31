 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Bystander at mall was clearly a hero -- Joyce McRoberts

I was offended by Robert Pawlicki's Aug. 22 column, "Touting lucky result feeds a ghastly myth." He suggested it was not wise to call Elisjsha Dicken, the 22-year-old who shot a mass murderer in an Indiana mall, a hero. Quoting him: “We can be pleased with that. But considering this a heroic deed feeds into the myth that it is smart and manly to own weapons built to kill other humans. It is not."

I beg your pardon. Dicken was very smart. He had a gun. He reacted immediately, accurately and saved many lives that day. He is a hero. Praise the lord.

It takes a rather calloused person to disparage Dicken's heroism.

Did the potential mass murderer have a story to tell? I imagine he did. Did he come from an abusive home? Was he bullied? Was he a social misfit? Was he on drugs?

Had he become a follower of Jesus somewhere along his life's journey, he might have been more like Dicken.

Guns can be either good or bad -- who pulls the trigger makes the difference.

Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus,

0 comments

