Buzzwords make meetings incoherent -- Al Rickey
Buzzwords make meetings incoherent -- Al Rickey

Having watched too many Madison government Zoom meetings, it has become clear that the essential skill set for uber-progressives is to insert certain words into the dialogue and look for affirmation by those listening.

Keywords and phrases for enlightened discourse include: "granular," "stakeholders," "equity," "linear," "organic," "defund," "marginalize," "awareness," "laser-focused," "opaque," "nuanced," "trailblazers," "white supremacy," "critical race theory," "citizen activist," "social justice," "inclusiveness," "drilling down," "transparency," "bias," "have a conversation," "a teachable moment," "community care," "collective liberation," "underserved," "over-policed," "sustainable" and many more.

Those on the far right also are guilty of using the same techniques with different words and phrases they dutifully utilize and repeat day after day.

It has all too quickly devolved into incoherent Jabberwocky by those trying to listen.

Al Rickey, Madison

