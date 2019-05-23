Dane County is spending $62,500 per acre when farmland in the area is appraised at around $13,000 per acre, saying it will help prevent flooding. But the Acker Farm does not flood often. How will converting this land to prairie mitigate floods? Any flood reduction is infinitesimal.

Countless studies and finger pointing blame flooding on global warming, Republicans and the state Department of Natural Resources. The county continues to do little.

They know the choke points on the Yahara River. Get those county employees dredging. The county also needs to decide if the dams on the Yahara are for flood control or recreation. I think lake levels should be lowered as fast as possible. The reduction in recreation usage pales in comparison to potential property damage.

Take the $18 million set aside for flood mitigation and target areas downstream to improve water flow, either by buying marsh and farmland or improving the riverbed.

Lake Mendota is like a huge retaining pond. If you lower its level, you reduce the risk of flooding. The county has to decide which is more important? A $5 million mansion having more difficult lake access? Or homes getting flooded out in Monona or Stoughton?

Ted Woodstock, Madison